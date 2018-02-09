Tamil Nadu’s LoomWorld collection now on Amazon

- Meenakshi Kumar |
-
A specials store on Amazon India website is now offering exquisite collections from LoomWorld, a renowned brand offering handwoven products from Tamil Nadu. LoomWorld was created under the state department of handlooms and textiles to promote products produced by 800 weavers’ cooperative societies supporting 1.89 lakh weaver households across the state.
The products from silk and cotton weavers’ cooperative societies include saris, bed sheets and towels. The state is grateful to Amazon India for providing skilled weavers and artisans of LoomWorld with this opportunity to expand their business through online selling', state handlooms and textiles minister OS Manian mentioned at the recent launch ceremony. LoomWorld has stores in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy, Dharmapuri, Kancheepuram and Erode.
