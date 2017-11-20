Tantra steps into the US with maiden store

- Meenakshi Kumar |
-
Tantra, which has pioneered the art of quirky and humourous T-shirts by using ethnic artists, copywriters and cartoonists continues to stay on top of the game, both in terms of ‘T-shirt art’ and ‘content’.
The brand has opened its first store in the US. The new American store, is modelled along the Tantra franchisee line, run by Seattle-based expats, who have been fans of the brand, and see an opportunity for a brand like Tantra to occupy a unique space, amongst American Brands.
Besides the unique designs and ideas, Tantra is looking to introduce to the American audience, the team plans to create of slew of Seattle-specific designs, for native and tourists. All this at hugely competitive price-points. Currently, Tantra offers over 10 T-shirt labels, across four categories (men’s, womens, kids, babies).
