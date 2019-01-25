Tarun Tahiliani opens new Kolkata store

Designer Tarun Tahiliani has opened his first flagship store at Galleria 1910 on Park Street in Kolkata. The 2,200 sq. ft. store launched with the brand’s spring/ summer 2019 collection. Tahiliani’s new two storey flagship store sees the designer mix his signature style with a Bengali flavour. The store’s wallpaper matches that of his stores in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad but elements like wooden dado and brass inlay add a local touch. A dramatic staircase links the two levels and the shop almost resembles a stately home. The lower level is dedicated to Tahiliani’s ready-to-wear line and menswear and the first floor is dedicated to bridal and occasion wear.

The collection at the store features a refreshing summer palette of soft neutrals and pastel pink, aqua, mint, ivory, and small hints of jewel tones. The fabrics used include classic crinkles, muslins, foils, beautiful cut works and a lot of embroideries.