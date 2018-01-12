Tata Cliq expands range, global adds luxe brands

Tata Group’s e-commerce firm Tata Cliq has expanded its luxury offerings with the addition of brands like Diesel, Juicy Couture and Scotch & Soda to its portfolio. The multi-brand e-commerce platform has also launched an exclusive luxury app that will cater to the needs of luxury shoppers on its platform. Tata Cliq has been witnessing strong growth in Tier II cities which currently makes up 30 per cent of its customer base. It expects demand for its premium offerings to continue from these cities.

The demand for luxury brands is steadily growing across the country with non-metros playing a major role. However, limited number of stores in most cities has led to an increase in the unmet demand for these brands. Tata Cliq’s app and website plan to resolve this gap by offering premium luxury and bridge-to-luxury fashion brands with the click of a button.

One out of three customers is a repeat buyer for Tata Cliq. It foresees a steady demand for its premium offerings and hopes to deliver a differentiated experience to customers. Tata Cliq also plans to further scale up its luxury offerings with the addition of newer categories and product lines like jewelry and home furnishing next year and expects to break even in the next three or four years.