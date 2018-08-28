Tata CLiQ to expand luxe brand offering

Tata CLiQ Luxury is looking at increasing its luxe portfolio by adding over 150-more brands in the next six months. It already has around 100 brands in its portfolio. CLiQ will initially launch Diesel denim and apparel on its site. While the company is negotiating with brands from across the world, it is also concentrating on Indian luxury brands.

Tata CLiQ also plans to add devoted sections for accessories and lifestyle. These sections will stock accessories including stationary brands like Mont Blanc and William Penn while lifestyle products such as high-end golf kits and biking gears will be added.

A premium and luxury fashion and lifestyle destination, Tata CLiQ Luxury offers curated brands such as Hugo Boss, Armani, Coach, Furla, Tumi, Dune London, Edox, Seiko, Sevenfriday and Michael Kors, among others. Its unique Phygital aspect helps in offering customers the convenience of quicker delivery, easy pick-up, exchange, and returns, across Indian cities and towns.