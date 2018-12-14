Tata’s Taneira opens flagship store in New Delhi

Titan’s premium sari and women’s ethnic wear brand Taneira has opened its biggest flagship store in New Delhi’s posh high street South Extension market. Taneira has tied up with about 200 supply sources across 20 different clusters to source the products from different parts of the country. It is working with weaving communities, weaving societies, weavers, intermediaries, master weavers and designers.

The target group is the new age rooted yet progressive woman. Taneria has opened a 7,500 sq ft store has in New Delhi. It houses a wide collection of saris that include Mugas from Assam, Ikats from Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Orissa, Jamdhanis from Bengal, Chanderis and Maheshwaris from Madhya Pradesh.

The store also has an entire floor dedicated to bridal trousseaus which will have Banarasi silks including Raktambari, Shwetambari, Gyasar, and Hazaar buti. The plan is to add 50 Taneira stores across the country over the next five years.

Titan has created design-led lifestyle brands that enable self-expression – Titan, Tanishq, Fastrack, Xylys, Raga, Skinn (fragrances) and now Taneira. Titan has a presence in watches, accessories, jewelry, eyewear and fragrances. Indian wear, initially largely restricted to the older age segment, now finds acceptance among younger consumers. That's because most companies now sell fusion clothing — a mix of modern and traditional wear — instead of just ethnic, which are reserved for special occasions.