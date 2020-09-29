Ted Baker boosts online sales with ship-from-store initiative

Ted Baker has fulfilled an extra 101,000 online orders in one year following the implementation of a new ship-from-store initiative.

The British label teamed up with omnichannel order management specialist OneStock last year for the initiative which sees a proportion of orders packed and shipped by stores.

According to OneStock, Ted Baker’s extra orders represent an 8 percent increase in UK ecommerce turnover, with just 30 of its stores activated. The company also said Ted Baker now sees fewer stockouts, an increase in the number of items sold at full price, and a reduction in seasonal markdowns, while logistical costs relating to order fulfillment are also lower.

Ted Baker is now looking to roll out its use of OneStock’s technology internationally.

“OneStock’s capabilities are enabling us to broaden the ecommerce offering in our stores, driving margin through extra sales along with the improved management of our total inventory,” Clare Harrison-Empson, director of operations at Ted Baker, said in a statement. “Results in the first year have exceeded our expectations, and the OMS continues to be a real success. Ship from store is now a must-have for every omnichannel retailer.”