Ted Baker, Jigsaw, Phase Eight join #SaveShops campaign

Ted Baker, Jigsaw, Phase Eight and Mint Velvet are among the 16 British fashion companies participating in a #SaveShops campaign that aims to raise awareness of in-store services that support a safer shopping experience.

Led by unified commerce specialist OneStock, the campaign hopes to help safeguard millions of retail jobs throughout the Christmas period by encouraging consumers to shop in safe ways at a time when many are feeling cautious about physical stores.

The hashtag #SaveShops guides consumers to a new online hub where they can find a list of UK brands offering shopping options such as click and collect, reserve and collect, assisted remote shopping with a store staff employee, and well as home delivery.

OneStock said retailers that provide any of these services are invited to sign up.

“This is a fantastic initiative in what has been an extremely disrupted year,” said Beth Butterwick, consulting partner at Jigsaw. “We are looking forward to welcoming customers back to each of our locations with open arms in December. These are more than just places to shop, each one plays an important and unique part in being part of a real community hub. Let our doors open safely so we can listen, support, serve and add a little bit of Christmas joy.”

The UK retail industry currently employs around three million people, making it one of the largest employment sectors in the UK.

“I’m proud to support the #SaveShops movement,” said Helen Williamson, retail adviser and former managing director at Whistles. “Having enjoyed a lifetime working in retail myself, we must now come together to support our local shops and protect the livelihoods of all our shop workers.”