Ted Baker opens forays in India with maiden store in New Delhi

British clothing and accessories brand, Ted Baker, has launched its first flagship store in India at New Delhi’s Chanakya Mall. The brand was available in India through the multi brand boutique The Collective in Bengaluru and this is the brand’s first exclusive business outlet (EBO) in the country.

Ted baker is currently looking at setting up more outlets. The new store is well lit and encapsulates a modern design that complements the brand’s smart casual clothing line. The store carries the brand’s entire handbag line along with a special section dedicated to accessories. It displays men’s and women’s wear. The brand’s latest collections include the ‘colour by numbers’ line of handbags and an all-cotton clothing collection for spring. Starting off as a shirts store in Glasgow, UK, in 1988 the brand is today known for its bags and accessories. The brand was launched by Ray Kelvin its CEO.