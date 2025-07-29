Ted Baker reportedly eyeing return to UK high streets

Following its descent into administration in 2024, British retailer Ted Baker is reportedly set to return to UK high streets next year.

After relaunching its website in the region back in November, the brand is now said to be eyeing a store opening in London, planned for early 2026, according to The Sun. The media outlet said no further details have been released.

The operator of Ted Baker’s UK stores, No Ordinary Designer Label (NODL), had fallen into administration last year, resulting in the closure of the brand’s 46 stores across the region.

The closures coincided with exits from international markets like North America and the Netherlands, where bankruptcy proceedings were also taking place.

Since then, however, Ted Baker’s parent company, Authentic Brands Group, has slowly been building the brand back up, establishing new wholesale, distribution and licensing partnerships with various third parties across a number of regions.

Pace Partnership London, for example, acquired the brand’s wholesale business in the UK and Europe, while United Legwear & Apparel was appointed to manage Ted Baker’s e-commerce operations.

On the back of its e-commerce relaunch in the UK, Ted Baker unveiled its dedicated EU platform on July 1, 2025, offering customers in regions like Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Spain access to a localised shopping experience.

At the time, a press release issued by Ted Baker said: “Germany and Ireland have long been key markets for the brand, consistently representing a strong and engaged audience for Ted Baker. This new chapter reflects Ted Baker’s commitment to serving its loyal EU customer base with elevated product storytelling, curated experiences, and improved service capabilities.”

FashionUnited has contacted Authentic Brands Group with a request to comment on The Sun’s report.