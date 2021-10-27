Tendam enters Puerto Rico with Springfield store

Spanish fashion group Tendam has entered a new market after its Springfield brand opened its first store in Puerto Rico.

The 270 square metre store is located at the Plaza Las Américas shopping centre in the island’s capital. Tendam said the new store targets an urban market between the ages of 25-35 and will feature the latest collections for men and women.

The new store adds to Tendam’s presence in the Caribbean and Central America, where it already has 14 points of sale in Costa Rica, six in the Dominican Republic, and three in Guatemala.

The group, whose portfolio also includes brands Women’secret, Cortefiel, Pedro del Hierro, and Hoss Intropia, said in a release: “For Tendam, entering Puerto Rico implies a commitment to a market with tremendous growth potential, which could reach 4 percent this year and which, in recent months, has received commercial support in the form of federal aid.”

Tendam is present in more than 70 countries with roughly 1,800 points of sale.