Tendam to use renewable energy across Spanish stores and operations

Spanish fashion retailer Tendam has announced that in 2020 it will begin using entirely renewable energy supplied by energy company Endesa across its Spanish store network and operating facilities.

The retailer, which owns brands the Cortefiel, Pedro del Hierro, Springfield, Women’secret, Fifty brands, and Hoss Intropia, operates almost 800 stores in the country.

The deal represents a total volume of over 80GWh/year and will prevent over 30,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions, according to Tendam.

One hundred percent of the energy supplied under the contract will have Guarantee of Origin (GoO) certification issued by Spanish competition regulator the CNMC.

Tendam corporate general manager Ignacio Sierra said in a statement: “The company is making decisive headway in its sustainability strategy. This is the latest in a number of the group’s initiatives in recent years, and our brands remain firmly committed to the continuous growth of their sustainable fashion collections.

In January, Tendam announced it had joined the Fashion Pact, a coalition of fashion and textile businesses committing to a set of environmental objectives to protect the climate, biodiversity and the oceans.

Sierra continued: “Making a real contribution to decarbonisation is one of our key sustainability objectives. The use of renewable energy will certainly be a determining factor in achieving this goal, marking a milestone in our sector.”

Juan José Muñoz Rueda, director of B2B at Endesa, said: “As Tendam’s energy partner, it is essential for us to understand their needs and offer them the solutions that best suit the challenges they face. This agreement reflects our commitment to clients by helping them to meet both their energy supply and sustainability targets, an item on the roadmap for practically all companies today. This is our commitment to customers and our responsibility to society.”