Tendulkar launches ‘Sachin’ in association with Spartan Sports

Sachin Tendulkar has launched a sportswear and cricket equipment range in association with Spartan Sports. The range, titled ‘Sachin’ by Spartan, will feature three different collections and will be retailed in India and 12 other countries, including the UK, New Zealand and Australia. Spartan Sports is an Australian sporting gear company.

The collections will be available at multi-brand sports retail stores across the country and Spartan’s own e-commerce platform. Exclusive stores will be opened in India, starting with Delhi and Mumbai. Spartan expects the range to contribute almost 50 per cent of its India revenue in the next few years. The products are a blend of safety, style and comfort.

Tendulkar joined Spartan in July as an investor and member of the advisory board. Spartan has also been associated with MS Dhoni and has also launched an exclusive range with West Indies batsman Chris Gayle. Spartan has its primary production facility in Jalandhar. It has had international cricketers like former Australian captain Michael Clarke, former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson and England cricketer Eoin Morgan as its brand ambassadors.

The active sportswear market in India, including sports footwear, apparel and accessories, is estimated at Rs 6,000 crores, growing 13 per cent year-on-year.