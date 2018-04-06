Tendulkar’s brand True Blue to increase retail, add more stores across India

Sachin Tendulkar the cricket legend has announced the launch of a new summer collection under his brand True Blue, launched in partnership with Arvind Fashion Brands. Tendulkar wishes to reach out to all his fans through the brand. The target is to meet the requirement of people who have supported him for years. The legendary batsman has been involved in designing the new collection. Sharing his thoughts about the new Kashi summer collection, he says the collection is all about Kashi and customers will love it.

The brand launched in 2017 aimed at garnering about Rs 200-300 crores over the next five years. Alok Dubey, COO sportswear and denim says the company has been focused on expansion, which is doing well. The brand is growing 100 per cent in retail sales and in terms of distribution expansion, a lot more, says Dubey. It has six stores currently, and more than 100 multi-brand stores.

Dubey explains everyone is inspired by the design, the heritage that India brings because, the core belief of this brand is that every story is rooted in design, and design about India. Meanwhile TrueBlue has launched a store in Mumbai and plan to open another 25-30 stores. The aim is for a turnover of Rs 200 crores in the next five years.