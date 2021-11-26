The Bay launches pop up experience

The Bay has announced an innovative pop up experience called The Bay at Stackt Market.

The pop up experience will be held in Canada’s largest shipping container market. The pop up is a digitally integrated shop, and features The Bay’s holiday gift collection.

The pop up will feature brands including Ugg, Zwilling, YSL, Grace and Stella and Herschel amongst others.

The pop up uses See It Scan It Ship It technology, allowing customers to simply scan one of the 50 curated brands on show and check out. The product will then be sent to the customer’s home the next day, allowing a customer to make a purchase without having to carry the item around the next day.

“The assortment at Stackt has been thoughtfully curated to appeal to the local market, providing holiday inspiration to make shopping for the season effortless. I truly believe shoppers will be surprised and delighted to find all The Bay has to offer, especially with our new marketplace,” said chief merchant at The Bay, Laura Janney.

The Bay, which operates as a digital first marketplace, has made it so that the pop up is like “stepping into TheBay.com in real life.” It was inspired by its holiday campaign commercial starring Annie Murphy. Customers also have the opportunity to redeem and earn Hudson’s Bay rewards on their holiday purchases, as well as use the buy now pay later that The Bay offers.