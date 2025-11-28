The Bear House initiates global expansion strategy with Dubai store opening

The Bear House, one of India’s vibrant and design-forward menswear brands, has entered the international retail arena with the opening of its first overseas store at Dubai’s Al Ghurair Centre. The 1,100 sq. ft. location marks a major milestone for the Bengaluru-based label, founded in 2017 by Tanvi and Harsh Somaiya, as it takes its clean, modern, European-inspired aesthetic beyond India and begins executing its long-term global expansion strategy.

“This is a huge moment for us,” said co-founders Harsh and Tanvi Somaiya. “Opening in Dubai feels like the beginning of a new chapter. We’ve always wanted The Bear House to be a brand without borders—one that speaks to the young gentleman wherever he may be. This store marks the realisation of our long-envisioned dream of going international, a step towards building a global community that shares our passion for design and comfort.”

Designed to reflect the cosy charm of a bear’s den, the Dubai store features an asymmetrical façade, a bear-faced mannequin and playful paw-print elements—subtle yet distinctive design touches that express the brand’s personality. The expansion is powered by The Bear House’s partnership with Omnis Group, one of the UAE’s leading retail and brand management firms. “We’re excited to introduce The Bear House to the UAE,” said Akarsh Gautam, CEO of Omnis Group. “It’s a brand that brings a fresh, modern take on everyday fashion. Quality, authenticity and a confident sense of style define today’s consumer—and The Bear House delivers exactly that.”

Since launching as a digital-first, direct-to-consumer brand, The Bear House has rapidly evolved into one of India’s fastest-growing menswear labels, building an omnichannel presence across leading online marketplaces including Myntra, Ajio, Amazon, Flipkart and Tata CLiQ, alongside stores in key cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Chandigarh. A feature on Shark Tank India Season 4 further amplified its profile and cemented its reputation for elevated everyday design.

Offering collection from work to leisure, expressed through shirts, polos, denim, blazers, accessories and footwear, the brand’s first flagship store, launched in Bengaluru in 2025, also introduced Bear Café, an experiential retail concept blending fashion and lifestyle. The company plans to open doors to 25 new stores this financial year.