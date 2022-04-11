The Body Shop grows global in-store refill programme

UK-based cosmetics company The Body Shop has revealed an “ambitious” five year plan that will see it continue to globally roll out refilling stations at its stores.

The initiative, which comes as part of the retailer's efforts to reduce plastic waste, is being introduced in stores across the US as it strives to have refill stations in 49 percent of all locations in the region by the end of 2022.

The stations allow shoppers to easily refill products at stores, including shower gels, shampoos and conditioners. The variation of available products will differ between stores.

In a release, the company’s vice president of marketing and values, North America, Hilary Lloyd, said: “The foundation of The Body Shop’s environmental activism was born out of ideas like these, when our founder Dame Anita Roddick, refilled her first bottle out of necessity in 1976.”

Lloyd continued: “Our customers have been eagerly awaiting for refills to return to The Body Shop. We’re thrilled to be embracing a circular economy approach and provide this sustainable alternative.”

The programme has already been in effect since April 2021, from which the company has introduced the refill option at around 400 stores globally, a goal it is hoping to also achieve by the end of 2022.

According to The Body Shop, the initiative has helped the brand collectively save over 3.7 tonnes of plastic, the equivalent of 170,000 plastic bottles.