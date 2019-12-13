The Collective to double store count inthree years

The Aditya Birla Group's luxury multi-brand retail store, The Collective, plans to double its store count by opening 10 more stores in the next three years. The retailer will invest Rs 60 crore towards expansion. To open new stores, the company has already signed leases in three cities: Pune, Lucknow and for one store in the NCR.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, which force behind The Collective, posted a nearly threefold jump in fiscal 2019 net profit at Rs 321 crore, compared with Rs 118 crore the year before. Its Ebitda increased to Rs 619 from Rs 501 crore.

The company has expanded its Polo Ralph Lauren and Ted Baker brands and will also be launching its first Fred Perry store this month. Next on the cards is Hugo Boss's brand 'Hugo', to bring it to India. The Collective stocks more than 80 luxury brands and also runs some independent, or mono-brand, outlets such as Ted Baker, Hackett, Polo Ralph Lauren and Ralph Lauren.