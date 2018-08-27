The Label Life opens store in Mumbai

Mumbai-based celebrity-promoted online fashion and lifestyle brand The Label Life has opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Mumbai. A second store in New Delhi and a long-term pop-in at Chandigarh are in line. The brand also has five shop-in-shops. Six more are to come by year end across metros and mini-metros.

The Label Life is styled by celebrities like Suzanne Khan, Bipasha Basu and Malaika Arora. Its customer-centric approach to brand building and unique Style Editor-led manner of acquiring customers online through its million-strong social media following across channels has made it a true differentiator in the rapidly evolving fashion retail business in India.

The brand’s engagement with customers through pop-ins countrywide since 2016 has inspired and empowered it to believe in the much-debated brick and mortar strategy. This breadth of human connection and celebration of personal choice is something The Label Life wants to further develop through varied platforms and all customer touchpoints.

The conscious aesthetic of The Label Life store draws inspiration from its biggest muse, the customer, with a subtle nod to its home city, Mumbai. The design mandate was handed to 02 JUNE Design Studio spearheaded by Sankalp Sahu whose clients include Bvlgari, Prada and Nike, among others.