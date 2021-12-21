The Mills Fabrica unveils new branding and visual identity

The Mills Fabrica has unveiled its new brand identity including a new logo, uniting its cross continental spaces in London and Hong Kong.

The new logo, designed by Nan Fung Group’s in-house studio, the new logo is in the form of an ‘F’, which the brand says signifies its “unparalleled position in advancing techstyle innovations through exposure, connections, and advisory.”

As a part of The Mills Fabrica’s expansion into London, it has launched a new retail concept store, Fabrica X, in the city. The concept store is focused on biodiverse material use, minimal waste and ethical production, seeking to educate and empower customers in environmental matters.

The concept store will join in with other collaborative efforts that aim to promote the circular economy movement worldwide. The Fabrica X stores in London and Hong Kong will include pop-ups, techstyle products, and offer solutions for sustainable living.

“We are proud to unveil our new identity as we launch The Mills Fabrica’s new space in London and bring our revolutionary store to a new market. Uniting both stores under the Fabrica X brand marks out shift to a cross-continental platform that champions circularity and sustainability by providing tangible solutions to the eco-conscious and revolutionise what we use, eat, wear on a day-to-day basis,” said founder of The Mills Fabrica, Vanessa Cheung.

As a part of its sustainable mission, The Mills Fabrica also revealed the winners of its third Techstyle for Social Good competition, which is aimed at promoting the next generation of sustainable entrepreneurs through international exposure, tailored mentoring and holistic support. The winners were selected from categories such as apparel and textile innovation and agrifood tech.

The Mills Fabrica also announced the winner of The Mills Fabrica Innovation Award, which is a part of its ongoing partnership with Central Saint Martins in London. The winner, Yongfan Lu, was picked due to her material innovation.