The O2 welcomes ‘strongest start’ to trading year

London’s entertainment district and outlet shopping mall The O2 has said that it experienced its “strongest start to a trading year” with “stellar” results seen for January and February.

The retailer reported that it welcomed over 1.5 million visitors over the period, a 46 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

It furthermore saw a 25 percent increase in sales over 2023 figures, while average weekly sales saw a rise of 18 percent, the same percentage experienced by Outlet Shopping, where there was also an increase of 18 percent in sales.

The O2 said the uptick was bolstered by the sample sales of British fashion retailer Hackett and fashion brand Scamp & Dude.

It was the outlet that also saw an “exceptionally robust” trading period during February half-term, when sales rose 54 percent while average transaction value uplifted to 13 percent.

In a release, managing director of The O2, Janine Constantin-Russell, said: “Following such strong results in 2023, we are delighted to be celebrating such a positive start to 2024.

“We continue to be the destination of choice when it comes to retail, leisure, and F&B, and these results emphasise the role we play in delivering a successful and desirable offer for our visitors, with everything under one roof.”