Threads Styling launches new platform and live shopping strategy

Threads Styling, the luxury chat-based shopping platform, is expanding with a new e-commerce website and dedicated live shopping strategy to offer a “unique high-touch customer experience" to strengthen client engagement and accelerate growth across key markets.

The chat-based commerce platform has become a go-to luxury shopping platform for Gen Z and young Millennials due to its innovative business model, which offers a shopping experience entirely over social media and text.

Threads Styling inspires young luxury consumers across more than 100 countries through Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok, and services their shopping needs over their preferred chat platform, including Whatsapp, iMessage and WeChat.

The platform states that 80 percent of its clients are Gen Z and millennial customers, of which 86 percent are female, and currently, the average shopping basket is 3,200 US dollars.

Image: Threads Styling

The launch of its new e-commerce platform is to strengthen its unique business model by combining its personal shopping service with a digital space for its clients to browse, discover and shop from its selection of 600 luxury brand partners. Clients will be able to purchase directly from the e-commerce and continue to receive information and advice by connecting directly with a Threads personal shopper through the integrated chat.

Threads Styling adds live shopping events to its platform

Threads Styling will also be focusing on developing a live shopping strategy, with regular weekly live sessions catered around its clients preferred brands and products across luxury fashion, accessories, fine jewellery and watches. The move follows a successful pilot scheme in 2021 that featured brands such as Bottega Veneta, Kamyen, Ananya and Prada, who launched their first sustainable denim collection.

Image: Threads Styling

Sophie Hill, founder and chief executive at Threads Styling, said in a statement: “Threads’ unique chat-based model has always ensured we stay close to our client's needs, inspiring and servicing our customers in ways that are most convenient for them.

“The launch of our new commerce platform and live shopping events marks an exciting moment in the evolution of our business model, amplifying the ways in which clients can engage with Threads, whenever and wherever suits them.”

The personalised shopping service is also expanding its fine jewellery offering in response to clients demands, as the category has increased by 150 percent since pre-pandemic levels. The new Threads Styling website will launch with a focus on desirable luxury jewellery, highlighting brands such as Boghossian, Suzanne Kalan, Kamyen, Fernando Jorge, and Melissa Kaye.

The fine jewellery launch will be followed by a series of exclusive collections across multiple categories, starting in mid-February and running throughout the year.