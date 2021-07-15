ThredUp and electronics giant LG team up for clothing clean-out program

US fashion resale platform ThredUp has teamed up with LG Electronics USA, a subsidiary of South Korean electronics giant LG, to launch a charitable apparel clean-out program.

The tie-up, which marks the first time ThredUp will offer its Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS) to a non-fashion brand, aims to help consumers extend the life of their garments while also educating them about responsible clothing care.

Anyone in the US will be able to order a ThredUp x LG Donation Clean Out Kit, which they will be sent and can fill with women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes, and accessories. Alternatively, they can also print a label and fill any shippable box with the items.

After the items have been shipped to ThredUp for free, the two companies will donate 5 dollars to a select charity of the seller’s choice. ThredUp will then give resellable items a second life by making them available on its marketplace.

ThredUp said the deal will also allow it to expand its RaaS’ client reach, “enabling businesses across industries to offer apparel resale experiences to their customers”.

Pooja Sethi, senior vice president and general manager of RaaS at ThredUp, said the deal proves that “any company - not just fashion retailers - can participate in apparel resale through RaaS”.

According to ThredUp’s 2021 Resale Report, an estimated 36 billion items of clothing are thrown away in the US each year - 95 percent of which could be recycled or reused.