ThredUp to power resale for Vera Bradley through RaaS

US apparel resale platform ThredUp has announced it will provide American luggage and handbag company Vera Bradley, Inc. with its Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS).

Vera Bradley will give its online and in-store customers the opportunity to fill what it refers to as ‘Clean Out Kits’, with the apparel, shoes and accessories they want to do away with. Vera Bradley will ship these items to ThredUp for free and ThredUp will reward the seller for re-sellable items with a Vera Bradley gift card.

Vera Bradley follows in the footsteps of other big industry names such as GAP, Madewell, and Reformation to use ThredUp’s RaaS.

According to ThredUp’s upcoming 2021 Resale Report ‘Clean Out Frenzy’, 80 percent of the US population are looking to update their wardrobes once the Covid-19 pandemic is over, ThredUp said in the release. Meanwhile, 71.2 percent of US consumers plan to dispose of clothes post-pandemic - 46.4 percent will be clothing that does not fit and 24.8 percent will be clothing worn during lockdown.

In contrast, 155.9 million American consumers (65.5 percent of the population) have plans to buy clothing after the end of the pandemic, with 34.4 percent citing the purchase of new clothing for travel, work, or other events that were paused, and 31.1 percent mentioning they want to refresh their style after the global health crisis.