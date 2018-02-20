Tiger Shroff launches lifestyle brand Prowl with Mojostar

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has co branded with Mojostar, the agency that specialises in co-created brands to launch an active lifestyle brand ‘Prowl. The brand is jointly created and owned by Shroff and Mojostar and will hit retail platforms in June this year. Shroff is not the first celebrity to turn to active wear for his brand. In 2016, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor had also launched an athleisure wear brand Skult (claiming it to be the first brand to focus on athleisure), targeting young men.

Mojostar is the brainchild of Anirban Das Blah, founder of entertainment agency KWAN and Jiggy George, founder, Dream Theatre, a leading licensing company. The company was founded with the vision of creating a house of retail brands co-created with celebrities. Mojostar has earmarked investments of up to $5 million for the launch of its first three co-created brands (all to be launched this calendar).

Prowl targets young consumers (aged 18 to 25 years) who lead a high activity lifestyle, and are constantly on the move. They regularly transition from one activity to another and want to look good while doing it. Prowl aims to provide functional yet stylish clothing and accessories to fit the target consumers active lifestyles.