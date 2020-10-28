TikTok steps into e-commerce with Shopify partnership

TikTok has announced a global partnership with Shopify that will reportedly benefit more than one million merchants to sell through its app.

Through the new partnership, Shopify merchants can access key functions of the ‘TikTok for Business Ads Manager’ without leaving the Shopify dashboard. These functions include the new ‘one-click’ pixel which will allow merchants to install or connect their TikTok Pixel to track conversions faster.

The ‘one-stop-shop’ for TikTok campaigns will allow merchants to create campaigns, target audiences and track performances in one place. Merchants will be able to create shareable ads and eligible merchants can claim ad credit worth 300 dollars for their first campaign.

Blake Chandlee, vice president of global business solutions at TikTok, said in a statement: “As social commerce proliferates, retailers are recognising that TikTok’s creative and highly engaged community sets it apart from other platforms. We’re constantly exploring new and innovative ways to connect brands with our users, and Shopify is the perfect partner to help us grow and expand our commerce capabilities globally.”

In a recent study, 88 percent of TikTok users said they find new content they enjoy through the app and about half of the users stated they encounter new products through advertisements.

Shopify’s TikTok channel is accessible to users in the US and will be made available to other international markets in early 2021.

“We’re thrilled to be the first partner to welcome TikTok to the world of commerce, particularly right now, as our merchants prepare for a busy online holiday shopping season. TikTok is one of the world’s fastest-growing entertainment platforms with over 100 million highly engaged users in the US alone,” said Satish Kanwar, vice president of product at Shopify.

The partnership is also introducing #ShopBlack, TikTok’s first-ever co-branded Hashtag Challenge Plus (HTC+), aimed to celebrate black-owned businesses. From 10-15 November, TikTok users will be able to discover more than 40 million Shopify merchants with the hashtag.