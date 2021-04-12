Timberland launches first 'Community Loyalty Programme’ in the UK

Lifestyle brand Timberland has launched its first-ever membership programme to give “loyal customers” product exclusives, prizes, access to launch events, plant trees through Treedom and claim a 10 percent birthday promo code.

The Community Loyalty Programme launches on April 12 and customers will be able to sign up in-store and online via the Timberland website, earning an introductory offer of 100 bonus points as well as the opportunity to receive a welcome kit when registering in-store. The Timberland Community will also give members 10 points for each 1 pound spent in-store and online, which they can use to unlock exclusive experiences and gifts.

The initiative is part of Timberland’s mission to create a movement for a greener planet. The first community members will be able to redeem their points for one of its eco-conscious gifts such as bamboo fibre cups, bamboo cutlery sets, plants to encourage urban greening and eco-friendly accessories.

Once signed up, members will also have VIP access to promotions and exclusive products, as well as previews of upcoming collections, access to a dedicated customer service telephone line, behind the scenes brand content, and a complimentary birthday gift.

Timberland adds that it will also give loyal customers opportunities to earn bonus points, such as registering and completing their profile, purchasing in-store or online, and completing surveys and challenges. Additional points will also be earned from watching the brand’s suggested video content, referring a friend, and engaging with requests to visit a specific page or discovering a new element of the community.

In addition, the lifestyle brand added that members should “keep their eyes peeled” for tags on products and special editions for double points initiatives.

Commenting on the loyalty programme, Timberland senior marketing director, Giorgio D’Aprile, said in a statement: “We’re on a mission to create a movement, for a more equitable and greener future. As part of our 2030 goals to be net positive we want to create a membership program where our customers can share their voice, and together we’ll do something special: we’ll move the world forward.

“We’re also committing with our partner Treedom to create a Community forest, helping to build a greener world. The Timberland Community will engage members and create a movement where they can share their experiences and feel part of it. We’ll surprise them with exclusive benefits and perks, tailored to their interests.”

Participating Timberland stores and outlets where customers can sign up across the UK, include Carnaby Street, Westfield Shepherd’s Bush, and Westfield Stratford.