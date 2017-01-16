Titan reintroduces Favre Leuba in India

Titan Company has reintroduced the ‘Favre Leuba’ Swiss watch brand in India. The response for the vintage brand’s products with prices ranging between Rs 1.6 lakh and Rs 3.8 lakh has been good so far, says a Titan official. Thomas Morf, CEO, Favre-Leuba admitted they have received a good feedback for the collection and the brand recall is heartening to note especially in the Indian market. Favre-Leuba was re-presented in Japan market on October 6, with India following next. The brand will soon have its presence in Dubai, Taiwan and then Hong Kong by January 2017. The initial market reception has been excellent across Japan as well as India, it is said.

Favre Leuba AG (FLAG) was incorporated in 2012 by Titan as a subsidiary. The brand is being revived in a contemporary form that retains its heritage while making it relevant for today’s global connoisseur, the company said.