Titan's Nebula launches Jalsa, a limited edition tourbillon watch

Nebula by Titan, the distinguished 18K gold watchmaking division of Titan Company Ltd., has formally unveiled "Jalsa," a rare tourbillon timepiece. This launch marks a significant moment in the history of Indian luxury, crafted to commemorate 225 years of the iconic Hawa Mahal and to signify India's ambitious entry into the realm of global haute horlogerie. Jalsa is presented not merely as a watch but as a profound declaration of Indian culture, craftsmanship, and inherent grandeur.

With the introduction of Jalsa, Nebula aims to establish a new benchmark for Indian design on the international stage, both literally and metaphorically. This extraordinary timepiece has been officially submitted as Titan’s entry to the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) 2025, the world's most prestigious watchmaking forum.

C K Venkataraman, managing director, Titan Company Ltd., remarked, “With JALSA, we are not just launching a watch — we are presenting a cultural artefact. It is a rare fusion of India’s artistic magnificence and watchmaking mastery, brought to life by our teams with unrelenting passion. As we present JALSA to the world at GPHG, we do so with pride — for India, for Titan, and for everything we carry within us.”

The timepiece is meticulously crafted through a hand-painted marble dial, a singular piece of miniature artistry conceived by Padma Shri Shakir Ali. Utilising natural gemstone pigments and centuries-old techniques, the dial immortalises a royal procession before the Hawa Mahal, with each brushstroke subtly conveying Jaipur’s grandeur and India’s rich heritage.

Encased in 18K rose gold and adorned with a luminous red agate, Jalsa's artistic excellence extends internally, where a Titan in-house flying tourbillon movement, comprising 144 precision parts and 14 jewels, serves as its beating heart. The movement is elegantly crowned with architectural bridges inlaid with red agate and features a poetic sapphire magnifier counterpoise on the minute hand.

Priced at ₹40.5 lakhs and limited to an exclusive production of only 10 pieces, Jalsa is positioned as a historic collectible. It represents a confluence of Indian excellence and horological mastery, serving as a tribute to connoisseurs who value rarity, artistry, and legacy in equal measure.

Revathi Kant, chief design officer, Titan Company Ltd., added, “JALSA is more than design — it is conviction, legacy, and artistry woven into one extraordinary timepiece. It is the clearest expression yet of our intent to place Indian luxury and craftsmanship firmly on the global map. With this watch, we honour our past — and claim our future.”