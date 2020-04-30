TK Maxx reopens online operations, creates fund for Covid-19 relief

TK Maxx has become the latest brand to relaunch its online operations after introducing new health and safety measures.

The American department store chain has implemented new social distancing practices at its facilities, provided personal protection for its employees and enhanced its cleaning and sanitation procedures.

The company has also worked with its delivery partner Hermes to introduce a new ‘contactless delivery’ service to ensure the safety of its drivers and customers. To facilitate the process, the Hermes app now has a new ‘My Places’ feature which allows customers to upload a picture of their package drop-off spot and leave notes for the driver.

The company joins a growing list of fashion retailers, including New Look, Fenwick and Quiz, who all relaunched online operations in the past few weeks after implementing similar safety measures.

Earlier this week, TK Maxx and Homesense Foundation announced a 1.7 million pound programme in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, with 1 million pounds going towards a special Community Fund helping fund of local grassroots charities, and the remaining 700,000 pounds going towards a Tackle Covid-19 Fund for mental health charities and front line medical charities.