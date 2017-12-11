Toile launches sustainable-only multi-brand boutique in Mumbai

Multi-brand boutique that stocks only sustainable and eco-friendly fashion brands, Toile, opened a store in Mumbai’s Khar West. Farheen Rahman and Priti Jain opened an eco-friendly designer boutique that stocks Indian labels committed to sustainability. The concept behind the store is to support and promote sustainability while giving a platform to designers and artists who believe in the same ideology, says Rahman and Jain.

Some of the brands featured in the boutique include: Doodlage, Mati, Farheen Rahman, Naushad Ali, Kaveri, Ek Katha, Purvi Kabra, Amrich, Adheera, Ka Sha, and Crow. Toile aims to be a hub for sustainable fashion events in the city and on December 6, the brand held “High Chai”, a party to celebrate the launch of Jaivik by James Farriera. The event took place in Toile’s boutique and a talk about eco fashion was also held encouraging guests to discuss sustainability in the fashion industry. The boutique also has expansion plans and their next destinations are Kolkata and London.