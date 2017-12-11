Fashionunited
(advertisement)
 
(advertisement)
    4. Share 
RETAIL

Toile launches sustainable-only multi-brand boutique in Mumbai

Meenakshi Kumar
|

Multi-brand boutique that stocks only sustainable and eco-friendly fashion brands, Toile, opened a store in Mumbai’s Khar West. Farheen Rahman and Priti Jain opened an eco-friendly designer boutique that stocks Indian labels committed to sustainability. The concept behind the store is to support and promote sustainability while giving a platform to designers and artists who believe in the same ideology, says Rahman and Jain.

Some of the brands featured in the boutique include: Doodlage, Mati, Farheen Rahman, Naushad Ali, Kaveri, Ek Katha, Purvi Kabra, Amrich, Adheera, Ka Sha, and Crow. Toile aims to be a hub for sustainable fashion events in the city and on December 6, the brand held “High Chai”, a party to celebrate the launch of Jaivik by James Farriera. The event took place in Toile’s boutique and a talk about eco fashion was also held encouraging guests to discuss sustainability in the fashion industry. The boutique also has expansion plans and their next destinations are Kolkata and London.

Toile

more news

Latest jobs

 

Most read