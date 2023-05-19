Tom Ford and URBN among retailers adding Clearpay’s pay-in-4 service to stores

A number of fashion and beauty retailers are expanding their in-store flexible payment services with Clearpay as customer demand for buy-now-pay-later features continues to rise.

According to Clearpay, Tom Ford, MAC, Jo Malone, Cosmetic Company Stores, Le Labo, Too Faced and UBRN, the owner of Urban Outfitters and Free People, have expanded their offering to include its pay-in-4 service, which can now be accessed by customers at in-store checkouts.

It comes as demand for BNPL services continue to rise, with Clearpay stating that 14 percent of all online purchases in March 2023 used the feature, up from 12 percent in January and contributing to 1.2 billion pounds worth of orders.

In a release, Rich Bayer, UK country manager at Clearpay, said: “Our retail partners are seeing the value that Clearpay brings to their businesses, as we help to drive more customers to them - globally we send one million customers to our merchants every day.

“We’re delighted to welcome our new retailers on board and to expand our services in-store with partners who already see the benefits of Clearpay online, and we look forward to helping them grow their businesses.”

Clearpay’s pay-in-4 offer allows customers to pay for products with purchases in four instalments over six weeks.