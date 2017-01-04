Toonz expands retail further with new stores

Toonz, the brand for children upto 12 years of age is launching new stores. It has already launched stores in Bhavnagar, Gwalior, Jaipur, and Borivili in and within a couple of weeks will launch stores in Davangiri, Bangalore, Nashik, Jabalpur, Hubli and Akola. As of now Toonz has 100 stores and Toonz products are also sold on portals including Flipkart, Snapdeal, Jabong, Firstcry, Paytm, Amazon, among others.

Apart from small towns spread across the country, the new stores will focus on the eastern and western regions. Toonz is going to invest around Rs 15 lakh a store and the store size would be greater than 1000 square feet. Conceptualized in 2010, Toonz opened its first store in Bangalore. The brand is available in countries like Nepal, Mauritius, GCC countries, Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

Toonz offers children’s apparel, toys, strollers, walkers, car seats, baby care products, feeding accessories, nursery furniture, baby linen, premium party wear, ethnic wear, casual wear, footwear and accessories. Toonz has associations with the world’s best brands across categories, giving Indian mothers and their children an exclusive, international and innovative choice. It also has home brands Wowmom, Superyoung and Superyoung Celebration.