Toonz Retail on expansion mode, to add 10 more stores by 2018-19

With an investment of around Rs 300-500 crore kids lifestyle brand Toonz Retail plans to add 10 stores by 2028-19. The company also plans to expand its product category in fashion and baby care segments. At the moment, Toonz Retail runs 107 stores across India in Delhi-NCR, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Orissa, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Arunachal Pradesh. Besides this it is looking to open stores in Rajkot, Raiberali, Lucknow among other cities.

Unlike fashion segment, which sees more or less a seasonal demand, baby care segment has a demand throughout the year. Toonz stores are spread over an area of 1,500 sq. ft. and offer a premium shopping experience. Along with flagship brands Wowmom, Superyoung and Superyoung Celebrations, Toonz Retail presents complete range of exciting kids’ products including fashion, baby infants wear, bath and sleep products care, nursery, toys and school supplies. The company is clocking in steady growth in high-end toys such as battery cars, action figures and lots more.