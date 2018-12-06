Top global brands plan India stores

Multinational brands Under Armour, UK's Dorothy Perkins and Italy's Replay are planning to set up brick-and-mortar outlets across the country. Under Armour, the Baltimore-based brand has hired former Adidas veteran Tushar Goculdas to spearhead its offline foray into India and the company plans to open 10-15 outlets in the next three years. The first outlet may open early next year.

Dutch apparel brand Scotch & Soda has signing a long-term master franchise agreement with Reliance Brands, a part of Reliance Industries Group for setting up Scotch & Soda stores in India last year. Replay has also signed a deal with Reliance Brands. The Italian jeans brand plans to roll out its first standalone store in Mumbai early next year and its India franchisee owner plans to follow it up with 20 outlets subsequently. UK's popular fashion brand Dorothy Perkins is reportedly also eyeing brick-and-mortar stores, four years after it signed an exclusive deal to sell online on Jabong.