Topologie opens debut UK flagship store

Accessories brand Topologie is continuing to embark on global retail plans with the opening of its first store in the UK. The London flagship, located on Dray Walkin Shoreditch, houses a full range of products alongside customisable options.

For the store’s interior, the Franco-Japanese label stuck closely to the design of other Topologie sites, utilising pegboards and scaffolding-like structures for its visual merchandising. A range of products are then piled on top of one another in an attempt to demonstrate the extensive range of product combinations offered.

The choice of Shoreditch as its first physical UK base falls in line with the positioning Topologie is eyeing. Alongside other cultural names, such as Rough Trade and Slam City Skates, the East London site draws in both locals and tourists to a setting driven by music and fashion, as noted in a press release.

Topologie was established in 2018 by a group of rock climbers from France and Japan. The team came together to develop climbing gear that encapsulated the design values of both regions, in what is described as the brand to have resulted in a “forward-thinking attitude”.

At the core, however, is Topologie’s Wares System, which allows for over 1,000 personalised product combinations, through a variety of bags, straps and accessories.