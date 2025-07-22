Topshop confirms French and Danish stockists

As Topshop continues its relaunch roll out, the fashion brand has slowly been unveiling how and where it will be showing up for customers. Following on from McElhinneys’ revelation that it will be stocking the brand from August 21, more third-party partners have now been revealed.

In a statement to Drapers, Topshop confirmed that it would be selling its clothing in French department store Printemps as well as Magasin de Nord stores across Denmark. At McElhinneys, meanwhile, the brand will be stocked in the retailer’s Donegal flagship.

In a statement to the media outlet, a spokesperson for Topshop said the brand was “delighted to confirm we will stock a range of partners across Europe and Rest of World territories”.

UK stockists for the fashion brand have not yet been confirmed, however, Topshop managing director Michelle Wilson said its wholesale partner in the region will “surprise a few people”.

Speaking to Drapers last month, Wilson noted that the “partner that we are collaborating with is an incredible partner”. “I’m looking forward to the day that we launch that and seeing people’s reaction and excitement,” she added.

Anticipation for Topshop’s potential return to the high street was first ignited back in February, when the brand began sharing teaser posts on its social media.

This came weeks after it was announced that Topshop, together with Topman, was to embark on a journey to become a sole entity, after Heartland stepped in to acquire a majority stake in the business from Asos.