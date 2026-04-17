Topshop returns to Austrian high street

British apparel brand Topshop has taken another significant step in its revival. The label is now available in Austrian brick and mortar stores once again. According to media reports, it has been available for several days at the Graz branch of textile retailer Kastner & Öhler.

The comeback was orchestrated by Danish apparel group Bestseller Group. Its parent company, Heartland, acquired a majority stake in Topshop in 2024 and has been driving the brand's expansion ever since. This involved not only restructuring the online business but also seeking collaborations with brick and mortar retailers. A collaboration with British retail chain John Lewis was announced last September. For several weeks now, Topshop has been available in numerous of the company's stores.

The brand has now also made the move into physical retail space in Austria. “With Kastner & Öhler, we have found a strong partner to bring the Topshop experience back to brick and mortar retail in Austria,” explained Thomas Ott, the responsible country manager at Bestseller, according to media reports.