Toteme opens second London Store on Sloane Street

Swedish luxury brand Toteme opened it seconden London store on Sloane Straat in Knightsbridge. The new boutique, which opened on October 16, 2025, follows the brand’s Mount Street flagship and strengthens its presence in the British capital.

The space is divided into three sections: a front room for leather goods and ready-to-wear, a central jewelry area, and a shoe lounge furnished with Billy Baldwin slipper chairs upholstered in Christopher Farr fabrics. Tehre is custom lighting by Besselink & Jones and Hector Finch. Artworks by photographer Dawid and ceramicist Per Weiss add a Scandinavian touch.

Co-founder Karl Lindman describes it as “a more intimate take on Toteme in London, a place to experience the brand in a quieter way.”

Founded in 2014 by Swedish duo Elin Kling and Karl Lindman, Toteme is known for its minimalist luxury and timeless wardrobe staples. Over the past decade, the brand has built a devoted international following and now operates 14 stores worldwide. Its strong retail expansion is mirrored in its financial growth, annual sales reached €180 million in 2024, according to Vogue Business.

Toteme was also featured in the Q1 2025 Lyst Index among the world’s 20 most popular and hottest brands. The latest SS26 collection by Toteme was shown at NYFW in September.

Swedish fashion house TOTEME opened its second London store on Sloane Street in the heart of Knightsbridge Credits: credit is Ludovic Balay for TOTEME

