Trent teams up with BPCL

Trent has an arrangement with Bharat Petroleum. Trent, a Tata retail venture, operates the Star Bazaar hypermarkets and Star Daily supermarkets. Bharat Petroleum has a shop-on-go initiative. Currently, BPCL and Trent are running a pilot in Pune and planning to expand it to Jaipur and Indore. BPCL will get a share in the sales that will be made through its website. BPCL’s fuel retail outlets will have Star Daily stores or co-branded BPCL-Star Daily stores. Trent will also help BPCL bring in its own private labels.

For Trent a partnership with BPCL makes sense as it gets an additional channel of business without much investment. There are 41 Star Bazaars spread across three formats. Ten of them are hypermarkets of approximately 50,000 square feet. Of the remaining, 12 are Star Market and 19 Star Daily outlets. Star Daily is up to 5,000 square feet and Star Market is 5,000 to 15,000 square feet. Most of these stores are located in just three cities of Karnataka and Maharashtra—Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore.