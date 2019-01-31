True Blue teams up with Ministry of Textiles to promote handloom

Global clothing brand True Blue has partnered with the Ministry of Textiles in their initiative to promote the handloom sector and alleviate the socio-economic conditions of handloom weavers. Through this association, True Blue will introduce ‘True Blue Handcrafted’, a line of clothing which will be crafted with the handloom sourced from these local artisans. True Blue Handcrafted will boast of a complete line of apparel with authentic prints with hand embroidery, block prints, katha work, tie & dye etc.

Handloom has the ability to make wide range of customised products in lesser quantity by frequently changing the designs, colours and textures, thereby creating an opportunity for brands to present something new with every season which has rarely been seen before. Some of the excellent works of art transformed on fabrics by the adept weavers include the Jamdani of West Bengal, Paithani of Maharashtra, Chanderi and Maheswari of Madhya Pradesh, Muga of Assam, Patola of Gujarat, Kani of Kashmir etc.