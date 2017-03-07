Trupik helps customers in Hyderabad get 3D fits

Trupik has developed an app, where customers virtually drape clothes on a 3D replica of themselves. Trupik is a Hyderabad-based startup. By feeding body specifications, the customer can experience how a garment looks when worn. After downloading the Trupik app, one has to feed details like size, skin tone, choice of stores/brands. It takes millimeter-by-millimeter measures and creates a 3D replica of the person.

The free app which uses three-dimensional body mapping has registered over 25,000 people. Currently, available only in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, the free app service will be expanded to Bangalore next month and Mumbai in May. Providing garment shopping with trial room and in-store experience on mobiles, Trupik currently serves only men and plans to soon offer the services for women.

Trupik was established in 2013 in the United States and came to Hyderabad in 2015. It will have a tie-up with more brands in Tier II cities and wants to expand from 45 stores in the twin cities to 2,500 stores across India. Trupik has partnered with 16 brands like Raymond’s Allen Solly, Wills Lifestyle, Indian Terrain, People, Van Heusen, Peter England, Laven and plans to add more.