UK clothing sales rebound in August

Sales at UK fashion retailers picked up in August following a dip in July linked to poor weather, according to new data.

Clothing stores sales volumes rose by 2.3 percent in August, mostly recovering from a fall of 2.9 percent the prior month, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Overall retail sales volumes are estimated to have risen by 0.4 percent in August, partially recovering from a revised fall of 1.1 percent in July.

It comes as improved weather in August tempted shoppers back to physical stores following wet weather in July.