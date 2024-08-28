ULAC to manage Ted Baker’s online operations in the UK and Europe

Authentic Brands Group has announced a new partnership with its longstanding partner United Legwear & Apparel (ULAC) to manage the e-commerce operations for Ted Baker in the UK and Europe.

Earlier this month, ULAC announced that it would take on Ted Baker's wholesale, concession shops and e-commerce operations in the US and Canada, as well as the brand’s men’s sportswear, golf apparel and denim.

“Consumers value and appreciate the Ted Baker brand and its British style. We have had a strong start to our partnership with United Legwear and we couldn’t be more pleased to have a solid partner to continue Ted Baker’s story in the place where the brand began,” said Jarrod Weber, global president, sports and lifestyle at Authentic.

The company added that Tedbaker.com will launch an array of new collections and timeless pieces that embody Ted Baker’s signature British charm during the fall season.

“Our goal is to create a seamless and engaging online shopping experience that exceeds the expectations of Ted Baker’s customers. We are confident that this relaunch will reignite excitement for the brand and set the stage for a bright and prosperous future,” added Chris Volpe, chief operating officer of United Legwear.