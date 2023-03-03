Under Armour opens Brand House in Liverpool

Under Armour has opened its first UK Brand House at Liverpool One, in a space that looks to cater to both athletes and consumers.

Connected fitting rooms at the 3,000 square foot location will provide visitors the opportunity to feel, try and learn about the products, the brand said in a release, which will be further emphasised by interactive screens installed.

The store will also house performance products across co-gender training and running collections.

Additionally, a feature bespoke artwork in the space pays homage to Under Armour ambassador and Liverpool footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was on hand during the brand house’s launch event.

Under Armour UK Brand House, store opening at Liverpool One. Image: Liverpool One

During the opening, Alexander-Arnold took part in an in-store Q&A session alongside youth footballers from the local Tiber Football Centre.

The launch comes as part of a string of store openings by Under Armour, which is currently underlining its commitment to the UK and EMEA region.

Most recently, the brand announced launches at London’s Battersea Power Station and Westfield shopping centre, with more set to come later this year.

Under Armour first unveiled its Brand House concept store in Amsterdam, where its new EMEA headquarters are located.