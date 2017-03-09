Under Armour starts retail on Amazon

Sports performance brand Under Armour is now on Amazon Fashion. US-based brand Under Armour, focuses on cutting edge design and innovation with more than 300 styles. The brand offers apparels and footwear for both men and women. The products are made of premium apparel technology, such as Threadborne and Charged Cotton, designed to keep athletes cooler, dryer and lighter throughout the course of a game, practice or workout.

Premium footwear innovations include UA Speed Form for precision fit, Charged Cushioning for responsiveness, durability, optimal cushioning and energy return, and Micro G for increased protection and stabilisation. Two decades back Under Armour started with an idea to make a sweat-wicking T-shirt. It is now endorsed by the world’s top athletes.

Under Armour has chosen Lectra as an official partner for its manufacturing and design center, the Lighthouse, which opened in the US. The new facility will showcase the latest technology and serve as an incubator for creating state-of-the-art product with efficient manufacturing methods.

Amazon Fashion has exclusive partnerships with brands either for the entire range that a brand offers or for specific product lines or collections that they choose to launch on Amazon, which last for six months to a couple of years.