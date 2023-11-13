Uniqlo continues UK store expansion in London and Edinburgh

Japanese retailer Uniqlo is continuing its store expansion in the UK, confirming the location for its first Scottish store in Edinburgh alongside another opening in London to take its UK store count to 19.

In a statement, Uniqlo said it was opening a 15,392-square-foot store on Princes Street, one of the main shopping streets in Edinburgh. The store, which will open in 2024, will span across two floors and will feature the brand’s LifeWear for all genders, kids and babies.

In addition, Uniqlo will also be opening another store in London within the One Oxford Street development, situated next to Tottenham Court Road tube station. The store will have approximately 16,500 square feet of sales space.

Uniqlo One Oxford Street, London Credits: Uniqlo

Alessandro Dudech, chief operating officer of Uniqlo UK, said: “We are excited to take this next big step in the UK’s expansion plans with two new stores in Spring 2024. It’s an honour to be opening in not only a new city but a new country, Edinburgh is a city of great cultural and historical heritage, we have many existing Scottish customers who shop through our e-commerce site, and Edinburgh has such a strong footfall from both locals and tourists.

“Alongside this we look forward to bringing LifeWear to even more Londoners and visitors to the city with the opening of our One Oxford Street store in this new vibrant location. Uniqlo is proud to be expanding our presence in these important retail locations.”

Uniqlo currently has 17 stores in the UK, these two new store openings in spring 2024 follow the Covent Garden store that opened in April and will take the total number of Uniqlo stores in the UK to 19 once opened.