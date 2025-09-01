Uniqlo expands to South India, eyes Rs 3000 crore in revenue in three years

Uniqlo, the popular Japanese apparel brand, has officially opened its first store in Bengaluru, marking its entry into South India. The new location at Orion Mall was inaugurated by cricketer Rahul Dravid alongside Uniqlo India officials.

The brand's expansion into Bengaluru is part of an ambitious strategy to significantly grow its presence in India, a market that has become its fastest-growing globally.

Kenji Inoue, chief financial and operating officer at Uniqlo India, told the media that the company aims to achieve annual sales of over Rs 3,000 crore within the next three years. This target comes after a strong performance in FY '25, where sales surpassed the Rs 1,000-crore mark.

Inoue noted that Uniqlo India's revenue saw a 44 percent increase in the last fiscal year, while profit after tax more than doubled to Rs 178.4 crore, with a 15 percent margin. The company is focused on maintaining this high-growth trajectory.

To support this goal, Uniqlo plans to nearly double its current footprint of 16 stores to 30 in the near term. The company is also committed to increasing local sourcing, with plans to raise the percentage of products sourced from India from the current 15 percent to 30 percent in the near future.