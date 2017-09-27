Uniqlo scanning big malls for setting up stores

Japanese brand Uniqlo is ready to make an entry in India, and to give Uniqlo about 20,000 sq. ft. on the ground and first floors, DLF Place Mall in Saket, New Delhi, is shifting Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Only and Mothercare to other locations. Bestseller Retail India, the owner of Jack & Jones and Vero Moda, confirmed it is relocating its outlet in DLF Place Mall.

Vineet Gautam, CEO for Bestseller Retail India says they are always looking out for the right opportunities and avenues for the brands Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, they are happy with the way things have worked out. Although two people with direct knowledge confirmed the relocation, Timmy Sarna, Head of DLF Brands, which runs Mothercare, stated the store is not being shifted.

Uniqlo is expected to roll out its stores by Diwali next year or early 2019, completing the global fast fashion triumvirate along with Spain’s Zara and Sweden’s H&M. They stated that the Japanese fashion retailer is expected to start from New Delhi region, followed by Mumbai, with CBRE negotiating with malls for space.

Inifiniti Mall in Malad and High Street Phoenix mall in Mumbai are in talks with the Tokyo-based retailer even though they don’t currently have empty space of the size required by Uniqlo. While India is an attractive market for a great number of the world’s companies, Uniqlo has no concrete plan regarding opening stores in India or any new markets in Asia.