Uniqlo to open Beijing global flagship November 6

Apparel retailer Uniqlo has announced it will be opening its global flagship store in Beijing on November 6, set to offer a sneak peek of the new location at the upcoming 2021 China International Import Expo (CIIE).

The store will be Uniqlo’s first in Beijing, and the third flagship in mainland China, with the new location created in consideration of Chinese traditions and society. An extension of Uniqlo’s Miao Embroidery Project will be present at the location, a sustainability initiative created to preserve traditional Miao embroidery techniques. A fullscale Miao embroidery will be showcased at the store, with work created by local university students and Miao embroiderers.

It will also incorporate China’s first in-store curated LifeWear experience, implementing products and art displays into the interior design. Beijing Sanlitun will carry the entire LifeWear range, including Uniqlo U and autumn/winter collaborations. Uniqlo’s UTme! customisation workshop will additionally be present, allowing customers to design their own products.

Alongside its popular global selection, Uniqlo will be debuting its collaboration with Chinese artist Lao Shu, ‘New Culture Style’. The artworks by Shu capture traditional Asian aesthetics and philosophies in the collection.

In its second year of participation, the retailer will present at the upcoming CIIE to showcase apparel through the Art and Science of LifeWear, in a 1,000 square meter space entitled ‘Tomorrow Wonderland’. The company hopes to show its commitment to the Chinese market, with the brand hosting a similar presentation last year as one of the biggest exhibitions at the event.